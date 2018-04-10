Rachel McAdams announces the arrival of her first baby boy

Huge congratulations are in order as Rachel McAdams has given birth to her first child.

The About Time star and her boyfriend Jamie Linder welcomed a baby boy, according to Hollywood Pipeline.

The Notebook star's pregnancy news was confirmed in February by E! News, who shared that she was seven months pregnant.

The actress is known for being extremely private about her personal life, however she has opened up about motherhood in the past.

Back in 2009. Rachel told People,” Having a few [kids] would be great. I’m looking forward to it someday.”

The Oscar nominee admitted that she hopes to take after her mum when she has kids of her own, “My mom is a great inspiration to me. She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle.”

If she's a bird, the baby's a bird. Rachel McAdams has welcomed her first child–A baby boy! https://t.co/NEaw9MoJT0 pic.twitter.com/tOrwnyCG1D — E! News (@enews) April 10, 2018

The Spotlight star added, “She lets me be who I am. Hopefully, I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”

We know the Midnight In Paris star will be a wonderful mum to her son. We cannot wait to find out the name!