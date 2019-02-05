R Kelly is STILL going on tour despite multiple abuse allegations

R&B singer R. Kelly has just announced a worldwide tour, despite the extensive abuse allegations against him going back three decades.

The world's most notorious musician's alleged predilection for engaging in sex acts with underage girls is the subject of a new documentary, Surviving R Kelly.

The series has rocked the entire world, watching the sheer scale of claims made against him over such an extended amount of time.

Kelly has consistently denied all the accusations of sexual misconduct, rape, emotional, physical and sexual abuse and holding women captive in a sex cult. He has also threatened to sue Lifetime for airing the docu-series.

Image; @rkelly/Instagram Despite Kelly’s denials, the documentary has already caused a furore, yet he's still going on tour to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, it has just been announced.

The singer has an album, Trust, coming out soon and has dropped new music for his 'Day One Fans' on January 1.

Streams of his music has shockingly increased since more allegations were released to the general public, with numerous celebrities slamming his actions and treatment of black women.

R Kelly's alleged abusive treatment hasn't been a secret for the music industry; he even went on trial for child pornography back in 2001 but was acquitted of all charges despite a large amount of evidence against him.

It was also rumoured that he physically abused R&B singer Aaliyah, and it's been reported that he married her when she was just 15-years-old by forging legal documents.

Time will tell whether the tour will sell tickets, but reactions have been incredulous;

Disbelieving social media users are wondering how this will pan out, after all the drama that has recently erupted.

R Kelly: I'm going on tour

The world: pic.twitter.com/r73Ky2mPYY — Alice May Dear (@According2Al) February 5, 2019

Blood is boiling, according to one woman:

R Kelly – found not guilty with statutory rape, assault charges, child melestation… Releases banger after banger… Surviving R Kelly basically exposes everything to be true… Announces a tour… Makes my blood boil the front of this man. https://t.co/Ub3MXeAOEZ — Soph (@sjrea93) February 5, 2019

Other women were downright outraged:

How can you have the audacity to tour when you have held women against their will? Actually I rephrase, you have brainwashed women so they think your predator treatment is ok? Sri Lanka? S. Africa? Good luck with that tour — Sian Clark (@Mrs_dolly_Vegas) February 5, 2019

More details have yet to be announced, but we're sure they'll hit the headlines when they do.

Feature image: algoafm.co.za