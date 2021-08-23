Quick, it’s BBQ season! How to make easy buffalo chicken wings

What’s that — the sun is shining? Drop everything and whip out the barbecue!

Stop lighting your autumn candles and jump into some shorts, because we’re once again experiencing a mini heatwave. It looks like this bout of glorious sunshine is going to be the last of the season so we may as well make the most out of it.

If you’re planning a barbecue this week then make sure to whip up a batch of our favourite buffalo baked chicken wings. They’re super succulent and packed full of that sweet, fiery barbecue flavour which we all know and love.

If your barbecue has seen better days and is looking a bit worse for wear then you can still make this crowd-pleasing dish with just your oven. Simply leave the wings in the oven for a full 60 minutes, taking them out and tossing them in the marinade half way through, instead of whacking them on the grill towards the end.

Give them a go and thank us later!

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 60 mins

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

4 tbsp pepper sauce

3 tbsp honey

1½ kg chicken wings

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the garlic, olive oil, cider vinegar, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, honey and a little black pepper.

Tip in the chicken wings and toss around to make sure that they are covered in marinade.

Leave to marinade for an hour in the fridge or preferably overnight.

Heat oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Drain and keep the marinade, then spread the wings out on a very large baking tray.

Bake for 30 mins, then pour off the excess oil, add the marinade and toss well.

Place back in the oven and cook for a further 20 mins, tossing a few times to coat in the glaze as they cook.

For the last 10 minutes, take the wings out and cook them on your barbecue, making sure the grill is nice and hot.

They should be sticky and glazed and most of the marinade should have evaporated.