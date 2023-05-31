Queer Eye stars congratulate Tan France on birth of second child

The Queer Eye family just got a little bit bigger!

One of the show’s stars, Tan France, has announced that he has welcomed his second child.

Tan and his husband Rob are now parents to a beautiful baby boy, who was born via surrogacy. Their new arrival joins their one-year-old son Ismail, whom they welcomed through a surrogate in July 2021.

Credit: Tan France Instagram

Tan decided to take to social media to share the news of his son’s birth. Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old uploaded two adorable photos – one of him and his newborn, and another showcasing the complete family-of-four.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly,” Tan exclaimed in the caption of his post.

Tan also went on to praise the woman who carried their baby boy for them.

“And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give,” he gushed.

Credit: Tan France Instagram

Many famous faces have since congratulated Tan and Rob on their new addition, including some of Tan’s Queer Eye co-stars.

“So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!” wrote Karamo Brown.

“My babies havin babies,” teased Bobby Berk.

“Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family,” added Jonathan Van Ness.

Credit: Tan France Instagram

Tan and Rob first met through a dating website in the early 2000s. The pair initially tied the knot in 2007 in a private ceremony in London. They subsequently went on to celebrate their vows again in New York, following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the state in 2011.

The couple became parents for the first time in July 2021, with the birth of their son Ismail.

Congratulations to the family-of-four!