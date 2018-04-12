Queen Elizabeth shares intimate details about her family life

Spending Christmas at Buckingham Palace seems like a dream. We can’t even begin to imagine how elaborate and stunning the Queen’s decorations are. We’re sure the Royal Family even have a Christmas tree taller than our own homes.

The festive season may be months away, but with this cold, dreary weather, you’d think it was still wintertime.

The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016

During filming for an ITV documentary, Her Majesty told Sir David Attenborough about how her great-grandchildren help out at Christmas time.

Every family will understand that decorating the tree can be like mission impossible, especially when you’ve got mischievous kids in the family.

"It sounds like President Trump!" Queen shows her funny side in documentary interview with Sir David Attenborough https://t.co/auMwXzH0ma pic.twitter.com/GHGuDv1nnO — ITV News (@itvnews) April 10, 2018

Senior castle attendant, Mr Neil Turner admitted that he has hastily decorated the tree after the young royals knocked the decorations off, with the Queen saying, "Yes, that is always the problem, the children love knocking those [decorations] off.”

The Queen said, “My great-grandchildren enjoy themselves. The great thing is to make them decorate it and they're a bit more careful. It always looks jolly.”

When it comes to presents, The Queen admitted that she is hard to buy for. We can’t imagine handing over a pair of slippers from Penneys to Her Majesty on Christmas Day.

The Queen and Sir David Attenborough took a stroll through Buckingham Palace’s garden as part of the documentary. “I imagine you must be given quite a lot of roses,” the broadcaster said to the 91-year-old monarch.

To which she replied, “'I've been quite difficult to give presents to.” She went on to explain that her family have since decided to give her one type of gift from now on.