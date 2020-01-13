Queen Elizabeth issues statement following meeting with Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement following a meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at Sandringham.

She stressed that she is entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

A statement was issued by Buckingham Palace this evening:

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Her Majesty stressed that Harry and Meghan won't be relying on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matter for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."