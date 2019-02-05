Pucker up ladies: the BEST lip prep products for Valentine’s Day

Winter can be an absolute pain when it comes to your precious lips. We need them for so many things, especially kissing for Valentine's Day, but the bitterly baltic weather does it's best to dry them out.

We were intrigued by the science behind it, so asked Marie Therese, Head of Training with Graham Anthony Distribution, for the 411 on why our lips lose their coveted moisture.

She explained that our lips can become very dry because our lips do not have working sebaceous glands, which would serve the purpose of keeping our lips moist. Harsh conditions and ageing are also key factors.

Cracks can appear as we grow older, and thinning can take place. In the winter, saliva containing amylase and maltase strips away the skin on our lips, leaving them exposed to dry air. (EW)

Basically; take care of ya mouth (Inside and out). We're talkin' dental, we're talkin lip balms, we're talkin' lip moisturising.

We've got you covered for the day of luuuurve; try any of these for February 14 and your lips will thank you for the kissing treatment.

1. Burt’s Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment

Burt's Bees has been around for a long time, namely because it's one of the best brands around when it comes to lip care.

Their Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment provides long-lasting moisturising properties for soft, smooth and healthy lips. Shield those puckers from dryness while you sleep with 100% natural Ceramide, so you wake up ready to smooch.

Oh, and it's 100% natural and free from parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS's: We heart.

2. Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

This gorgeous product comes in seven shades, and honestly we have NEVER smelled anything so good in our lives.

The Instant Light Lip Oil is the ultimate lip care treatment, and contains three key plant extracts which nourish and comfort.

The non-sticky oil has a melting and lip plumping formula for a boost which will leave you feelin' unreal.

3. AromaWorks Rejuvenate Lip Balm

AromaWorks Lip Balm is jam-packed with only 100% natural ingredients, and is SURE to revive your tired, dry lips.

Using a combination of shea butter and Maringa oil combined with jasmine, rose and neroli, the lip balm is considered pure luxury for your lips.

Buy: Cosmetics Online and nationwide pharmacies

Price: €12

4. Uriage Bariederm Soothing Repair Barrier Lip Balm

Uriage have been upping the stakes for lip balms for years, and now the French skincare giant have made the first barrier lip balm to be formulated with Poly-2; an innovative patented complex offering triple action.

The brand is super trustworthy, and the soothing repair balm will be your new bestie.

Buy: Cosmetics Online and nationwide pharmacies

Price: €10

5. Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Lip Quads – The 4 in 1 Lip Liner Pen

All you need to do is click, twist and pout, according to Aimee Connolly. Her infamous 4 in 1 Lip Liner Pen comes in pink and nude editions, and is legit the holy grail of lip liners.

Multi-award winning makeup artist Aimee Connolly is changing the beauty game with long-lasting, non-drying, pout perfecting products. Line your lips to match your mood this Valentine's Day, with rose, bay, blush, peach, buff, pure, bare and rouge tones on offer.

6. Payot Nutricia Baume Lèvres Lip Balm

The Payot Nutricia Lip Balm is a PERFECT for those hunnies with dry skin, who are seeking smoothness this Valentine's Day.

The unreal reparative lip treatment with a slightly pearlescent finish that works to comfort and nourish your lips.

The moisturising formula uses an Oleo-Lipidic complex, sweet almond, raspberry seed and meadowfoam oil to strengthen and restore the hydrolipidic barrier. This is science speak for; You + Payot = Kissability Level 9000.

7. Delarom rich lip balm

Seeking hydration? Dryness prevention? Fuller puckers? Here's your answer.

Delarom's nourishing and absorbing lip care is unreal value, as well as being pure gorgeous when it comes to lip health. Trust us, it's 10/10.

8. Glossier Balm Dotcom

*wells up* We actually can't find a single fault with Glossier's balm dotcom range. Literally. It makes us emotional. It even comes in six flavours; Original, Birthday, Rose, Cherry, Mint, and Coconut.

Their hydrating, multipurpose lip balm and skin salve is packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish and repair dry, chafed skin.

Yup, you can use it on your lips and any external dry spots. God bless Glossier.

Buy: Glossier

Price : €12 each

9. Alpha-H Absolute Lip Perfector Lip Balm

Absolute Lip Perfector is a multi-tasking lip treatment which combines serum and balm, and is infused with gorgeous peppermint, wild mint and honeycomb extract for the ultimate soft lips.

It also works as a powerful night-time anti-ageing treatment, with enhanced moisture which lasts ALL DAY and increased lip volume. Va Va Voom…

10. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in berry

First introduced in South Korea in 2015, Laneige's master Lip Sleeping Mask has been given awards left, right and centre. But does it live up to the hype? HELLZ YEAH it does.

The gorgeous mask is applied at night, and by the time you awaken like a stunner Sleeping Beauty, you'll have supple, healthy smackers. Yas, it's incredible.

That concludes our top ten lip care products in preparation for Valentine's Day 2019; Happy Kissing, ladies.

We hope some (or all) of these items will spark joy, and give you the healthy lips you deserve.

Feature image: Beautyheaven