Public urged to donate to their local hospice in hard times

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, the new official fundraising body for specialist hospice and palliative care providers in Ireland, has been officially launched today with a tree planting ceremony symbolising hospices coming together nationwide in their fundraising efforts.

The launch coincides with an urgent national fundraising appeal. During these unprecedented and difficult times, with such uncertainty surrounding fundraising events and campaigns, hospices nationwide need support now more than ever, and people are being encouraged to donate what they can to support their local hospice.

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement consists of 26 independent Specialist hospice and palliative care providers working at the heart of local communities across Ireland. Hospice care and specialist palliative care focuses on supporting people of all ages to live well with an illness that is life limiting and enabling them to achieve the best quality of life possible, whilst also supporting their families and loved ones.

Hospices deliver care in several settings from in-patient units and in patients’ own homes through the provision of specialist palliative home care as well as in acute hospitals and nursing homes.

To find out more information you can log on to www.togetherforhospice.ie where you will find contact details for your local hospice. We understand that times are hard for everyone, but even donating a small amount will make all the difference.