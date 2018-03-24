PSA: There is a Harry Potter HOTEL, and we all need to visit it ASAP

If you are looking for the perfect getaway, then you have come to the right place.

There's a Harry Potter themed hotel in a Georgian House in London, and the kids will LOVE it.

The hotel rooms are not cheap, but you can't really put a price on pure happiness.

A family room (Wizard Chambers) costs £309 per night and a double room (Enchanted Chambers) costs £239 per night, but seriously, it will be worth

The hotel is in a 19th Century building with winding corridors, loads of stairs, and some secret passages and doors.

According to the hotel's website, the family room is "created to conjure a mysterious and gothic feel, each room features faux castle details such as stained glass windows, stone walls, archways, trunks, cauldrons, four-poster beds hung with velvet curtains and an abundance of other curious artefacts."

The description continues, with "wood burning stoves, cauldrons in fireplaces and tapestries complete the look."

We reckon this would be the BEST weekend away ever, and you'll even get a free (award-winning) breakfast.