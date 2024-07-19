Priyanka Chopra reveals sweet birthday gift from husband Nick

Priyanka Chopra has shared an insight into her birthday celebrations.

The Love Again actress celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday, July 18, but was away filming in Australia for her upcoming film The Bluff and was unable to be with her husband Nick Jonas and their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

To mark the day from across the miles, Nick organised a sweet gesture to wish his wife a happy birthday while she was working away from home.

Priyanka has now revealed the kind gift from her husband included a food truck for her and her filming crew, describing him as ‘incredible’ for making her day feel so special.

On Instagram, Chopra revealed snaps of herself in her dressing room while surrounded by flowers and balloons that spell out her initials ‘PCJ’.

Another picture shows a table with roses, a birthday cake, cards, wine and a photo of her, Nick and Malti Marie together.

The Baywatch actress also unveiled a photo of a dosa food truck and a video of her filming crew singing Happy Birthday to her.

She captioned the post, “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday”.

“To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho !!!”.

“My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it”.

Priyanka continued, “Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much”.

“My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way”.

The mum-of-one added, “Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude Pri”.

On Priyanka’s birthday, Nick penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife on social media alongside a collection of pictures of her.

The Sucker singer wrote, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love”.