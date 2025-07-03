Priyanka Chopra recalls how daughter’s premature birth affected her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been reflecting on how her daughter’s stay in NICU affected her relationship with her.

The Citadel actress welcomed her daughter Malti via surrogacy with her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas, in January 2022.

Following her birth, baby Malti spent more than 100 days in NICU due to being born several months premature.

Now, over three years on from Malti’s worrying days in intensive care, Priyanka has opened up about how much she cherishes her three-year-old daughter.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 42-year-old teased that Malti can be very persuasive with her.

"She really fought and clawed her way into life, and I have so much admiration for her, so she gets away with anything with me, honestly. I'm just like, 'Yes, take it. It's yours,’” Priyanka joked.

"She comes into my closet, she goes to the magic closet. She'll wear my shoes, walk out. She'll take my bag, walk out,” she exclaimed.

Priyanka then went on to detail why she treasures quieter moments at home with Malti and her husband Nick.

"It's my escape. Like, if I'm having a s**t day, that's what I do, I come back home to my daughter and my husband," she explained.

"I come back home, especially to her, and I just throw my bag, my shoes, whatever, and just snuggle into her. And everything is okay in the world,” Priyanka added.

In an interview with British Vogue in 2023, Priyanka admitted that she was terrified during Malti’s first three months of life.

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her,” she recalled.

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not,” Priyanka confessed.