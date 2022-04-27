Princess Eugenie talks about modern slavery in new podcast series

Following in Meghan and Harry’s footsteps, another Royal has taken to the world of podcasting.

Princess Eugenie and her best friend Julia de Boinville have launched a brand new podcast series, titled Floodlight, which aims to highlight ways in which people can combat modern slavery.

Taking to Instagram earlier this morning, the Queen’s granddaughter shared a post announcing the launch of her powerful podcast series. “My charity, @the_anti_slavery_collective is delighted to announce its new podcast, Floodlight,” Eugenie excitedly revealed in the caption.

In each weekly episode, Eugenie and Julia will be sitting down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat slavery in a variety of ways. “From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it,” their description read.

Floodlight will feature 10 podcast episodes, to be released on various platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Acast, each Wednesday. The first 36-minute episode was released this morning, and features Caroline Haughey OBE QC, a renowned barrister who helped draft the Modern Slavery Act.

She also led the prosecution for Operation Fort, the largest case of modern slavery ever tried in the UK. In this week’s episode she explains the details of the case, the struggle bringing the perpetrators to justice, and how you can spot signs of modern slavery in your own life.

Exposing the prominence of modern slavery has been a cause quite close to Princess Eugenie’s heart for quite some time now, as she and Julia together founded a charity called The Anti-Slavery Collective back in 2017.