Princess Eugenie celebrates her son’s 1st birthday with sweet tribute

Princess Eugenie’s son is turning one! To celebrate the occasion, the 31-year-old mum has shared a sweet tribute to honour her son, including some adorable new family photos.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” Eugenie lovingly wrote in an Instagram caption shared on Wednesday night, revealing her little boy’s darling nickname.

“You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

Alongside this moving tribute, Eugenie shared two brand new photos featuring her baby boy. The first snap is a lovely family photo with herself, her husband Jack Brooksband and their son August, all kitted out in their winter attire as they overlook a stunning snowy mountain scene.

The next snap is a solo shot of August from behind, as he enjoys himself at some sort of play group. From this photo we can see that little Augie is taking after his auntie Beatrice with a lovely head of golden blonde hair.

Princess Eugenie welcomed the birth of her first child last year on February 9 at 8:55am, weighing exactly 8lbs 1oz. Princess Eugenie confirmed the joyous news herself by sharing a sweet black and white photograph of her baby boy's tiny hand clutching onto both of his parents, simply captioning the image with three blue heart emojis.

Just over a week later, the princess formally introduced the world to her beautiful boy, announcing his gorgeous name. “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” Eugenie proudly wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside three gorgeous family photos taken by their wonderful midwife.