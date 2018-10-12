That headband: Princess Beatrice’s Maid of Honour outfit is GORGE

Princess Beatrice, elder sister and Maid of Honour to Princess Eugenie, has broken a slight tradition with her outfit for the royal wedding and opted for an outfit of colour, after some experts expected her to wear a more pastel colour in line with the bride, as Pippa Middleton did to sister Kate's marriage to Prince William. And she also opted to arrive with her mother, rather than the bride as was expected.

She arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, wearing a boatneck-style Ralph & Russo dress, which was a vibrant royal blue. It was accompanied by a simple purple fascinator.

Eugenie's wedding dress code was quite strict (men had to wear morning coats and women day dresses), and Beatrice followed the rules to a T by perfectly matching her fascinator to her dress (as the royals do) and a pair of heels. Her style for the day, was fittingly, more demure than on previous occasions so that her sister would take centre stage.

A Maid of Honour isn't quite as big a tradition in Britain as it is here or in the US, but the royal family confirmed that Beatrice would take the role by sharing a sweet family snap of the two sisters on social media.

The elder sibling was also notably there as a support to her mother, who though no longer officially in the royal family, naturally played a key part in the wedding. Despite the Duke and Duchess or York separating many years ago, they still live together and are frequently seen out at public events supporting both their daughters.