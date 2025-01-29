Princess Beatrice welcomes birth of daughter & shares sweet name

Princess Beatrice has given birth!

Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as they have welcomed the birth of a beautiful baby girl.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Sienna. Beatrice is also step-mum to Edoardo’s eight-year-old son Wolfie, whom he had during a previous relationship.

Now, Beatrice and Edoardo have confirmed the birth of another bundle of joy and confirmed the sweet name they chose for her.

Confirming the birth of their little one, Athena, on the Royal Family Instagram page, a cute snap of the tot wrapped in a pink blanket was shared.

The caption reads, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm”.

“The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news”.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care”.

The post closes off by stating, “Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna”.

Edoardo shared his own post to his 154K Instagram followers where he unveiled the same adorable photo and wrote, “Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi”.

“We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena”.

He signed off by adding, “A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time”.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo revealed they were expecting a little one together in October, admitting how ‘very pleased’ they were to be expanding their family.