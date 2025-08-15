Princess Andre opens up about parents Peter Andre & Katie Price’s feud

Princess Andre has weighed in on the ongoing feud between her parents.

The teen star is one of two children shared between Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and reality TV figure Katie Price. The former couple – who also welcomed their son Junior (20) together – have been on fractured terms for years, following the end of their marriage in 2009.

Now, in the wake of a recent statement by her father accusing Katie of making false allegations, Princess has spoken out about the matter.

Earlier today, the 18-year-old took to Snapchat and invited her fans to submit questions for a Q&A.

One follower proceeded to ask her: "Does it affect you even now when your mum and dad don’t get on?'

In a video response, the reality star went on to share her candid thoughts.

"To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together,” Princess admitted.

Writing beside the video, she added: "I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters xxx."

Princess’ opinion on her parents’ feud comes less than 24 hours after Peter Andre published a lengthy statement regarding his ex-wife.

Last night, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to post a statement accusing Katie of lying.

"For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today,” Peter began.

"For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement,” he wrote.

“I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children. In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today,” Peter alleged.

"Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months,” he added.