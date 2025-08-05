Princess Andre confesses she wishes she had a ‘happier childhood’

Princess Andre has opened up about how she wishes she’d had a “happier childhood”.

The teen is one of two children shared by Mysterious Girl hitmaker Peter Andre and reality star Katie Price. Princess and her 20-year-old brother Junior were welcomed by Peter and Katie during their four years of marriage, before their divorce in 2009.

Now, as she enters adulthood, Princess has shared a candid insight into growing up in the spotlight.

In footage from her new reality series for ITV, titled The Princess Diaries, the 18-year-old reflected on how her parents’ divorce, as well as their other romantic relationships, had an effect on her.

“I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then. But I don't feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes,” Princess detailed.

“I do wish I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age,” she confessed, adding that she wishes she “wasn't like that”.

Princess then went on to directly address Katie’s split from Kieran Hayler after eight years of marriage. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and renewed their vows three years later in Barbados, but ultimately divorced in 2021.

In her reality series, Princess recalled that “everything kind of went downhill” after her mother’s split from Kieran, as she and her siblings got “really close to him and loved him.”

“My mum, obviously being heartbroken, didn't deal with that in the best way. She went through a very, very dark time, which is understandable,” Princess continued.

“Which is hard for me because I was around adult-y things that kids should never see. I think as well, when we needed our mum there, she wasn't emotionally able to be there because she had so much of her own problems going on,” she explained further.

The Princess Diaries launches on Sunday (August 10) at 9pm on ITV2.