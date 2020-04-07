Prince William and Kate send personal message to Boris Johnson

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a message of support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 55-year-old was admitted to ICU after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened on Monday.

The royals took to their social media accounts to share the rare personal message with Johnson. Prince William wrote: “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W"

Her Majesty The Queen also sent a personal message to the family of Boris and his partner Carrie Symonds, who is currently expecting his child. "Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery,” Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday night. He was later moved to an intensive care unit, but is believed to be in a stable condition.

Downing Street stressed that he was breathing without the assistance of a ventilator. His spokesperson said he is in good spirits and receiving “standard oxygen treatment.”

"Buckingham Palace and Her Majesty the Queen have been kept regularly informed about the prime minister's condition and that will continue,” they added.