Prince Harry releases official statement on the Queen’s death

Prince Harry has released his first official statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

In a message posted to the Archewell website, which he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, the prince shared his grief with the world.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” he wrote.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” he continued.

The Duke of Sussex also made reference to the passing of his late grandfather, which occurred in April of last year. “Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings’”.

Prince Harry continued by writing a special, emotional tribute to his late grandmother, and the memories with her that he will continue to treasure. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” he added. “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

In the conclusion of his statement, Prince Harry thanked his grandmother one last time for her dutiful service, and the loving role that she played throughout his life. “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he penned. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined together with the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, on Saturday to greet crowds at Windsor Castle and to observe the many floral tributes that have been left at the grounds.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be flown from California to London to be reunited with their parents in time for the late Queen’s funeral service next Monday, September 19.