Prince Harry opens up about feeling burnt out & practising meditation

Prince Harry has opened up about his mental health in a recent livestream, sharing a short and sweet update about his two children, two-year-old Archie and eight-month-old Lilibet.

During the livestream event with professional tennis player Serena Williams and BetterUp founder Alexi Robichaux, Harry reveals that little Archie is now in preschool, sharing that that’s the best time to fit in some meditation.

“Even if you do have 15 minutes slate of white space, I now put in about half an hour or 45 minutes in the morning when I'm like, 'okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap' there's a break in our programme,” the dad-of-two explained, referencing his busy family and work schedule.

Harry also goes on to talk about his experience with burn out, saying, “Throughout that burnout, literally getting to the very end of everything that I had, any fuel or any steam in the engine, just was like I was burning the candle at both ends.”

“And then ’Boom!’ That is when you are forced to look inside yourself, because with everything else around you, seemingly you feel as though it’s working against you,” 37-year-old Harry confessed. “The only way that you can really combat it, and the only way that you can build resilience for the outside world and your entire environment, is the inner work.”

“Once you start to understand how and why you react to certain people, certain situations, then you can actually gain control of those situations. It doesn’t mean they’re not going to happen. It means that your reaction to them is more in your control,” Harry explained.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, moved to California in 2020, and built a new life for themselves in their Santa Barbara home with their son Archie.

In June last year, the couple welcomed the birth of their second child, a daughter sweetly named Lilibet Diana Mountbatton Windsor after her grandmother, Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Since their big move, both Harry and Meghan have been keeping their children out of the public eye, publicly sharing their first and only photo as a family-of-four this past Christmas.