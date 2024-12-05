Prince Harry hits back against divorce rumours with wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has spoken out against rumours about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced speculations about their marriage in recent weeks, with many allegations of their ‘separation’ being based on their lack of public appearances together.

Now, Prince Harry has taken the opportunity to hit back against the reports surrounding the couple’s relationship.

Yesterday (December 4), the royal attended the DealBook summit in New York, during which he was interviewed by New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

When Sorkin asked why the Duke often chooses not to attend professional events together with Meghan, Prince Harry replied teasingly: “Because you invited me, you should have known.”

The 40-year-old – who now lives with Meghan and their two little ones, Archie (5) and Lilibet (3), in California – revealed how he continues to be surprised by false reports.

“Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?" he exclaimed.

Prince Harry continued: "I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid, I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people."

“I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time,” he added.

The father-of-two also reflected on the sudden death of his mother, Princess Diana, in August 1997, and how his grief led him to start a "war" with the media.

"I was fighting myself. When you're kind of trapped within this bubble it kind of feels like there's no way out,” he explained.