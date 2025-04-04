Fabulous lineup revealed for this week’s The Late Late Show

Another edition of The Late Late Show is almost here!

Ahead of tonight’s episode, RTÉ have revealed the star-studded guests who will be joining host Patrick Kielty for a chat.

Following his death yesterday, The Late Late Show will be celebrating the life of Kerry sportsman Mick O’Dwyer. Irish sports presenters Marty Morrissey and Des Cahill, Mick’s former Kerry teammate, Jimmy Deenihan, and former footballers Jack O’Shea, Ross Munnelly and Johnny Doyle, will all be live in the studio to pay tribute to the late ‘Micko’.

Ahead of the release of their new comedy film Fran the Man, Amy Huberman and Deirdre O’Kane will be speaking to Patrick about their most recent projects, their passion for comedy and how laughter is the key to their friendship. The TV stars will also talk about their experience of filming popular series Last One Laughing.

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik will be on the sofa, where she will discuss her opinions on major political topics. Her conversation will include everything from her thoughts on what Trump’s 20% tariff will mean for Ireland, to what the Labour Party want to achieve in opposition.

Following her silver medal success at the World Athletic Indoor Championships in China, Kate O’Connor will chat to Patrick about her pentathlon race achievement, where she secured Ireland’s first medal at the event in 19 years. Kate will also reflect on her 2025 so far, her plans for the future, and her honest thoughts about having her father as her coach.

Finally, for this week’s musical guest, Ryan McMullan will make his Late Late debut ahead of his Irish tour, performing ‘Bowie on the Radio’ from his debut album, Redesign.

The Late Late Show airs tonight (April 4) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.