Prince Harry details teaching his son Archie about late mother Diana

Prince Harry has revealed how he has been educating his eldest child about his late mother.

Diana, Princess of Wales tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, at the age of 36. Prince Harry was just 12 at the time of his mother’s death.

Almost 28 years on from Diana’s passing, the Duke of Sussex is now a parent himself, and lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children – five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

During a recent talk held at the ongoing 2025 Invictus Games, the father-of-two chose to open up about how he has been teaching his firstborn about the humanitarian work that Diana did.

Speaking at the event in Vancouver, Canada, Prince Harry recalled one conversation with his son where “Archie was asking about landmines”.

“But then I found myself talking with him about mines at five years old, and interestingly it gave me a chance to talk about my mum,” the Duke stated, referring to his late mother’s work to clear landmines and explosive devices after conflicts.

"He then saw videos, he wanted to see photos of his Grandma Diana out doing her thing with landmines all those years ago," Prince Harry explained proudly.

"It produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be,” the 40-year-old added.

Prior to her death in 1997, Princess Diana worked closely with the organisation The HALO Trust, and campaigned for an international ban on landmines. During one mission, she memorably walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola.

Prince Harry previously stated in an interview that he often talks to his children about Diana.

Speaking on Today with Hoda & Jenna in 2022, the Duke noted: "I don't tell [Archie] all the stuff that's happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we've got a couple of photos up in the house."