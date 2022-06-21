Prince Charles shares sweet snaps of son Prince William for his 40th birthday

Prince William turns 40 today and to celebrate, a host of his royal family members have shared birthday messages with him on social media.

His dad and next in line to the throne, Prince Charles, has led the birthday posts by sharing a selection of photos of him and his eldest son throughout the years.

Prince Charles’ and Camilla’s official Instagram page Clarence House wrote, “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday!”, alongside the snaps, which include the Prince of Wales holding William in his arms as a tot, the two of them on the royal balcony with William’s son George, and William with his arms around his dad as they both giggle.

Charles wasn’t the only royal family member to wish William a happy birthday as the official Instagram of the Queen also shared a birthday post for her grandson.

These photos included Prince William and the Queen smiling together, the Prince as a young child, and of William in his military uniform, trying not to laugh as his nan walked by him and the rest of his crew.

The post was captioned, “Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge. Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales”.

“He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. A bulletin, placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announced that we weighed 7lb 1 ½ oz”.

Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! As the second in line to the throne turns 40, learn more about His Royal Highness pic.twitter.com/9WXk7kBiT9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2022

The Royal Family Twitter page went into more detail about the second in line for the throne and shared more lovely photos of the dad-of-three.

The photos include, William with his mum Diana, him on his university graduation day, the Duke working with many charities that he’s supported over the years, on his wedding day with Kate Middleton and with his children.

Many followers of the royal family posted messages for William on these social media posts with one writing, "Such a sweet collection of pictures- 40 already, gosh, times flies…". A second follower penned, "Happy 40th birthday Prince William. Your mother would be proud".

The Duke of Cambridge’s wife, Kate, also turned 40 at the beginning of this year. The two share 8-year-old George, 7-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Louis together.