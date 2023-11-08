SHEmazing!
PrettyLittleThing’s newest Girl Gang party edit is everything you need

by

Round up the squad and prep for a night out with PrettyLittleThing’s newest Girl Gang party edit. Dazzle in captivating sequin dresses, exquisite diamante accents, and chic velvet jumpsuits. Answer that call from glam and step into the spotlight this party season! 

 We've picked a few of our favourites but it's not an exhaustive selection, so visit www.prettylittlething.ie now to find the party dress (or outfit!) of your dreams. 

PLT Black Velvet Puff Hem Bandeau Bodycon Dress €58
PLT Black Diamante Hot Fix Mesh Cut Out Strappy Jumpsuit €90
PLT Black Sequin Detail Underwire Bust Point Hem Corset €44
PLT Black Sheer Mesh Print Bodycon Dress €28
PLT Black Sheer Sequin Panel Corset Strappy Bodycon Dress €48
PLT Black Wet Look Pocket Micro Mini Skirt €34
PLT Petite Red Chainmail Crop Top €45
PLT Petite Red Chainmail Mini Skirt €70
PLT Plus Black Sequin Diamante Bodycon Dress €80
PLT Plus Bronze Textured Glitter Cowl Neck Midi Dress €34

Available on www.prettylittlething.ie.

