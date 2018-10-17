PrettyLittleThing’s 50 Halloween dresses for €6 is back and yaaass

It's back – due to popular demand, Pretty Little Thing's 50 dresses for €6 offer is here again and this time it’s a Halloween edition.

Yes, you read us right – two of our fave things – PLT and Halloween combined, what could be better?

Eh, maybe the fact that you get fifty gorge dresses for six quid. (We can't believe it either.)

Got a Halloween party pencilled in the diary? Girl, look no further than our selection of 50 insta-worthy dresses for just £5 https://t.co/5Jj380AZlR pic.twitter.com/geBsjIhkzW — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) October 15, 2018

October means spooky events and parties galore and we obvs need to find the perfect dress without breaking the bank.

Look no further, this selection of 50 insta-worthy dresses is exactly what you're looking for.

Flick through some of the unreal looks and choose your fave – we have our eye on a couple of fab pieces…