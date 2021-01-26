PrettyLittleThing announce latest collection with Teyana Taylor.

PrettyLittleThing are excited to announce their latest collection with American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director and the original rose from Harlem, Teyana Taylor. Known for her vast creative pursuits, Teyana is adding another to the list with this latest collaboration, the first since announcing her role as Creative Director for the brand. Teaming up in ways that other brands are yet to do, the global fashion brand and the international sensation are making BIG moves. 2021 is the year for change and new beginnings and this is just the start.

COVID-19 did not hinder the creative process and wasn’t going to stop Teyana bringing all her ideas to life paying homage to her signature style and some of the legends of 90’s hip hop, soul and R&B. The in-house team worked with Teyana on virtual zoom sessions over the past year, whilst the heavily pregnant star brought her vision of a 90’s aesthetic where high fashion couture meets streetwear. This collection gives the PrettyLittleThing customer the girly girl feels with a tomboy edge and ticks every box. Putting diversity at the forefront, the 25-piece collection is a fit for everyone and not only does this have something to suit every style, but every piece has an element of inclusivity too.

Faux leather wasn’t just for 2020, it’s here to stay. Think utility jackets with matching faux leather joggers, pairing these with lace up boots, you’re running your own show girl. Bodycon dresses are a must-have no matter what, think mesh, print or slogan you take your pick! Giving a nod to owning your confidence, the prints in this collection emulate this to a tee. Silhouette style statue prints, showing the PLT customer to celebrate your shape no matter what. Snake print is a wardrobe must and one to show off your animalistic side and don’t forget that classic bohemian paisley. Pops of neon, soft greys and deep, sexy chocolate colours make for a pallet of dreams.

Brown Crow Pu Oversized Utility Jacket RRP €70

Black High Neck New York Embroidered T Shirt Dress RRP €28

Lime Harlem Fluffy Knitted Crop Top RRP €22

Black PU Zip Up Utility Jacket RRP €50

Available in sizes 4 – 26 from 25.01.2021 on www.prettylittlething.com