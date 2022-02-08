Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is pregnant with baby #2

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is going to be a mum-of-two! 34-year-old Shay announced the special news last night that she and her partner Matte Babel are expecting their second child.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the Dollface star shared a series of sweet photos showing off her bare baby bump.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” Shay emotionally wrote in the caption, referring to her Grandmother who tragically passed away just a few weeks ago.

“It is also my most challenging season to date,” Shay continued. “I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” she lovingly concluded.

Shay and Matte are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter, Atlas, who is sure to be a great big sister.

Announcing the exciting news to his own Instagram page, Matte shared a similar photo of Shay’s growing bump, with the expectant mum cradling her toddler in her arms.

Huge congratulations to both Shay and Matte on their second little bundle of joy!