Pregnant Shaughna Phillips opens us about ‘scary hospital visit’

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips, who is due to give birth in March, has opened up about a recent ‘scary’ experience she had where the 28-year-old checked into hospital as she noticed her baby wasn’t moving as much as they normally do.

Shaughna explained the worrying story in her OK! Column, revealing she had an infection that could have made her waters break early.

She said, “I've been feeling a little bit rubbish, not necessarily ill but not quite right either. I had a pain in my belly for about two or three days and noticed there was less movement from the baby”.

“I put two and two together and decided it was time for a visit to the hospital. I felt a little panicked”.

Phillips continued, “Luckily, there's a wing in the hospital that's like A&E for pregnant women. Doctors wanted to monitor me for a little while. So I was hooked up to a machine and given a button to press every time I felt movement”.

“The first 15 minutes I felt nothing, which scared me. Apparently it's common as the baby can feel the vibrations of the machine. Right after, the baby started moving like mad”.

The reality TV star then revealed doctors took blood and urine tests to see what the issue was. “It came back indicating that I had an infection, but they didn't know where it had stemmed from”.

“I had been really tired, I could barely keep my eyes open, which was a sign that my body was trying to fight it off. They think it's a urine infection. I wasn't convinced because I've had them before, but it didn't feel like this”.

The Love Islander added that she was told symptoms of urine infections can change when you’re carrying a baby, and she was later put on antibiotics to clear up the infection.

“They said if it goes untreated, it can cause your waters to break. It was really important that I went. It could have cleared up on its own, but also could have got worse”.

Shaughna announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Billy in October of last year.

The mum-to-be posted a sweet black and white video collage of her getting baby scans, cheerily holding up her positive pregnancy test and telling loved ones the wonderful news.