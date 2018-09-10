Pregnant Pippa Middleton is doing THIS exercise to keep fit

We aren't even pregnant and we are pretty sure that Pippa Middleton is fitter than we are.

The 35-year-old has previously detailed the benefits of swimming and tennis whilst growing a human being inside her.

If that wasn't enough, Pippa is now taking on ballet-inspired workouts to get that sweat on, almost nine months pregnant.

Pippa is reportedly due sometime this October and wrote in her Waitrose Weekend column about her new workout routine:

"I feel far from a ballerina, but I'm equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture."

The 35-year-old explains how she hopes the inspired-ballet workout will keep her muscles tight and toned.- Honestly, she's incredible.

"I've continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy—a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone—or so I hope."

Pippa officially announced she was expecting her first child with husband, James Matthews, in the Waitrose segment, back in June.

Taking up the ballet workouts could be inspired by her nephew, Prince George.

The five-year-old will reportedly start ballet classes this year in school.

Who knows, family ballet practice could be on the cards soon – and could you imagine HOW cute those pictures would be – a gal can dream.