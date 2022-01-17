Pregnant Jess Wright announces the gender of her first child

Motherhood is just around the corner for this former TOWIE star — with only a few more months to go Jess Wright has revealed the sex of her first child.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 36-year-old TV personality shared a sweet photo of her husband Will Lee-Kemp gazing up into the night sky, where they had just let off a gender-reveal firework.

The sky was ablaze with blue sparks and plumes of smoke, signalling that the pair were expecting a baby boy!

“It’s a boy!” Jess excitedly announced in the caption, adding that it was the “biggest surprise ever!”

Opening up about what it was like to find out this special news, Jess told Hello Magazine, “I don't know why but I always envisioned being a girl mum because I'm so girly so I was pretty shocked to hear it was a boy, but I couldn't be happier.”

“It's made it feel more real to call the baby 'him',” she added.

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Will said that ‘It feels surreal! I was happy with either sex but the fact that I'm having a son as my first child… it doesn't really get any better. I can't wait for weekends for father-son bonding and teaching him to hopefully be a well-mannered, lovely little boy.”

Of course it wasn’t long until the reality star’s announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Awww congratulations bub,” former TOWIE co-star Georgia Kousoulou sweetly wrote.

“Yay welcome to the boy mum club,” Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James commented followed by two heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Corrie star Helen Flanagan simply commented a stream of heart-eye emojis.

Huge congratulations to both Jess and Will on the imminent arrival of their first little boy — what a wonderful new adventure!