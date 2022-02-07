Pregnant Camilla Thurlow is absolutely glowing at 23-weeks

Former Love Island star Camilla Thurlow is soon-to-be a mum-of-two, and she’s absolutely glowing!

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 32-year-old shared a beautiful bump-update now that she’s reached 23-weeks.

“Waist up photo only because I’m wearing sweatpants again,” she hilariously wrote in the caption before going on to share a very real and unusual pregnancy symptom.

Going on to explain her predicament, Camilla wrote, “I need to try and find some slightly smarter everyday options as I’m finding under the bump jeans fall down and I can’t wear over the bump anymore as I had a reaction when I was still wearing mine shortly after having Nell, so now I find they make me itch and feel nauseous as soon as I put them on!”

“I love leggings but hardly any of mine have pockets so they aren’t that practical day to day so it’ll just have to be comfy sweatpants for now (what a shame),” she ironically concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before Camilla’s comment section was absolutely filled with messages of love and support from other mamas, with quite a few leaving recommendations for maternity leggings with pockets (FYI for any pregnant women out there, the brand Natal Active was mentioned quite a few times!).

Camilla and her husband Jamie Jewitt are one of the few success stories to come out of Love Island, after having met on the reality dating show back in 2017, finishing in second place.

The couple welcomed the birth of their first child, a daughter sweetly named Nell, in October 2020, quickly settling into their new family life before tying the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest back in September 2021.

Last December the couple announced the wonderful news that they were expanding their brood, with baby #2 due to arrive this June.