‘Pray that I go home’: Laura Crane in hospital with sepsis

Love island's Laura Crane is in hospital.

The pro-surfer was admitted three days ago and has only began sharing photos of her experience now.

On her Insta story, she took a selfie laying on a hospital bed with a nurse in the background.

She captioned the image: “Day 3, I hate being [sick].”

After several days of her hospital stay, Laura is starting to grow worried about her condition.

“No more hospitals I BEG”, she said followed by a crying emoji.

“Pray that I go home today”.

Laura’s rep told The Sun that it is “a scary time” for the Love Island star and her loved ones.

“Laura is sadly quite unwell. She was rushed in on Tuesday and they quickly diagnosed sepsis.

“It’s taking time to control her temperature and rid her blood of the infection, but it had spread quite rapidly.

“A scary time for her and her family but we’re praying she makes a full recovery in the next couple of days.”

Her condition came on quite suddenly and it is unsure what caused it as of this moment.

Meanwhile, the surfer is trying to remain positive and focus on her well-being.

Reminiscing on her version of paradise, Laura shared an old photo of her on the beach with a gorgeous sunset background.

“If there is ever a place I belong … it’s here , watching the sun melt in to the ocean”, she said.

We are glad to see that Laura is alright at the moment and we wish her all the best in her recovery.

Updates on her condition to follow.