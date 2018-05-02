Polka dots: Nailing May’s biggest trend courtesy of Niamh Cullen

Niamh Cullen has been keeping us all in awe with her Pinterest-worthy fetival attire in recent weeks.

However, it's the stylist and bloggers day-to-day looks that have us adding-to-cart.

Polka-dots are one of the summer's biggest fashion trends, and if there is any Intsa-influencers pulling off the look, it's Niamh:

The contrasting cut

A post shared by Niamh Cullen (@niamhcullenx) on Apr 29, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

While polka dots are a statement in themselves, pairing the pattern with a fiercely cut dress can bring them from the beachwalk to the boardroom and back.

Teaming the print with a ruffle sleeve or contrasting panelling adds interest, with minimal accessories needed.

Selected Femme dotted blazer €129.99, ASOS Spot Smock Mini Dress €58.07, Tea Dress in Washed Spot €41.48

The statement spot

A post shared by Niamh Cullen (@niamhcullenx) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Large, all over polka dots make a massive statement on the most pared back of dress shapes.

Niamh looks particularly chic in her square cut slip dress from Topshop, paired with narrow, red, 90s style sunglasses and layered gold necklaces.

Make the look your own by flinging a denim jacket over top, with a pair of white runners or chunky black boots.

Spot Button Down Playsuit €29.00, Square Neck Mini Slip Dress €40.00, White Cami dress €46.00

The spotted sleeve

A post shared by Niamh Cullen (@niamhcullenx) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:36am PST

While living it up in Las Vegas, Niamh snatched the title of most stylish with her baloon-sleeved bandeau top.

Introduce the hot print to your wardrobe with a wear-with-anything blouse – be it a leather skirt, your favourite jeans or a pair of denim cut-offs.

Oversized shirt €15.00, Satin polka dot crop top €15.00, Black twist front polka dot top €27.00