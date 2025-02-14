Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson announces birth of her first child

Eleanor Tomlinson is now a mum!

The Poldark actress has announced that she has given birth to her first child, alongside her husband, rugby player Will Owen.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2022, have chosen not to publicly share their little one’s gender or name.

Eleanor recently took to social media to confirm that she has welcomed her firstborn.

On Instagram, the 32-year-old chose to post a beautiful snap of her newborn’s hand cradling her finger.

In the caption of her post, the One Day actress simply chose to include a red love heart emoji.

Following her adorable announcement, many of Eleanor’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Massive congrats xx,” replied former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Wow! Congratulations darling!!!!” commented Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt.

“Congratulations!! Hope you’re both doing well,” added Ambika Mod, who starred alongside Eleanor in Netflix’s One Day.

Back in October of last year, Eleanor revealed that she was expecting her first child with her husband Will.

At the time, the actress took to Instagram to unveil a photo of a new baby grow, personalised with the words 'Baby Owen' on the front.

In the caption of her announcement, Eleanor penned: “Can't wait to meet you little one.”

After initially going public with their romance in February 2021, Eleanor and Will tied the knot in the following year, during a magical ceremony at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds.

Eleanor later shared glimpses of her big day on social media, writing: “When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you. The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends."