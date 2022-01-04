Podcaster Georgie Crawford shares wonderful surrogacy update

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish podcast host Georgie Crawford, who has shared some wonderful news amid her surrogacy journey.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the mum-of-one shared a heartfelt video montage revealing that she and her husband Jamie have finally been matched with a surrogate, after a lengthy, tiresome process which began over 18 months ago.

“I have cried more tears this Christmas than ever before,” Gerogie emotionally wrote in the caption, alongside a series of sweet clips showcasing her family’s recent Christmas ski trip, during which she announced the special news to them.

“All our dreams came true on December 23rd when we were matched with our surrogate,” the broadcaster announced. “We can’t wait for this adventure. We love our families so much, they never stopped loving and supporting us over the past 18 months.”

Of course it wasn’t long until Georgie’s lovely announcement was flooded with comments of love and support from friends and fans alike.

“Aww guys!!! This is the most beautiful news. I am so so happy for you all,” Irish broadcaster and mum-of-two Síle Seoige sweetly commented.

“What incredible news [love heart emoji] thrilled for you and your gorgeous family,” gushed influencer Rosie Connolly.

“I am beyond happy for you! This is gorgeous xxx” beauty guru Tara O’Farrell lovingly wrote.

Georgie and her husband Jamie are already proud parents to their four-year-old daughter, Pia, whom they welcomed into the world in 2017, the same year in which Georgia was diagnosed with breast cancer.

With a dream of growing their family, Georgie and Jamie started to look into the surrogacy process and freezing her eggs before Georgie’s cancer treatment began.

Since then, Georgie has spoken out about the lack of surrogacy laws in Ireland, which prohibit mothers from being recognized as their child’s parent. “I never imagined when I was holding my first baby in my arms in this photo that I wouldn’t be classified as the mother of my second,” Georgie wrote in a touching statement she shared this past October.

“I will not be recognised as my own child’s mother despite my child having my DNA,” she explained. “For the first two years, I will have no legal relationship to my child, at which point I can apply to become a guardian (with Jamie’s approval).”

“Despite being in a very happy marriage, Jamie will hold all of the control when it comes to our future child as he will be the only legal parent under the current law. This could leave so many women in a helpless & vulnerable position,” her moving statement continued, adding, “When it comes to medical issues for my child I can’t even bring myself to explain the technicalities here.”