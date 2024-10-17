Pixie Lott reveals adorable glimpse into son Albert’s first birthday

Pixie Lott has been celebrating!

This week, the All About Tonight hitmaker has been marking the first birthday of her son, Albert.

Pixie welcomed her first child in October of last year, alongside her husband Oliver Cheshire.

Now, in honour of the special occasion, Pixie has been taking the opportunity to share a glimpse into how they celebrated Albert’s birthday!

Last night, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram page to post a video montage of Albert dressed up as Paddington Bear, with red wellies, a red bucket hat and a blue jacket.

For his first birthday, the tot was treated to a Paddington party with several of the beloved bears, as well as red balloons, a Paddington-themed birthday cake and a spread of afternoon tea.

“Albert is 1,” Pixie gushed at the beginning of her caption, before adding: “Bertie’s Birthday Paddington Party.”

The proud mum-of-one then went on to write: “I love you soo much my little cheeky monkey baba. PB is his favourite and where he was born.”

Following her adorable birthday tribute, many of Pixie’s 747K followers have been taking to her comments section to send their own well-wishes.

“Happy Happy Birthday!! Hope he has a magical day!!” one fan replied.

“This looks like actual toddler heaven!! Happy happy happy 1st birthday Albert,” another commented.

“Happiest of birthdays little bear,” a third fan added.

Credit: Pixie Lott / Instagram

Pixie and Oliver – who tied the knot in June 2022 after being together since 2010 – announced in June of last year that they were expecting their first child together.

Although the couple went on to welcome baby Albert in October, it wasn’t until the following month that they decided to officially confirm his arrival.

At the time, Pixie and Oliver took to Instagram to reveal a photo of the family-of-three at Albert’s christening, sharing that their baby son’s full name is Albert Charles Cheshire.

“It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d,” they wrote.