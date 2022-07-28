Pippa Middleton’s new baby name revealed – and it has royal links

By Emma Costello

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews celebrated the arrival of a baby girl last month – and now their new daughter’s name has been revealed.

People have reported that the pair have decided to call their daughter Rose. This new addition is the couple’s third child, with Pippa, 38, and James, 46, already parents to Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1.

Pippa’s pregnancy was kept secret for months, with the reveal only taking place weeks before Rose’s birth, at a concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. At the event, Pippa’s baby bump was beautifully framed by a flowing green dress.

However, while Pippa undoubtedly has a quieter life compared to that of her elder sister, Kate, the aunt to the Cambridge children has still managed to keep family connections flowing within her own children’s names.

As well as Rose being a reference to the flower of her birth month, June, it also keeps in tone to other royal floral names.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed a baby girl in June 2021. They subsequently named their daughter Lilibet, or ‘Lili’ for short. Whilst this name was chosen as a nod to the Queen’s childhood nickname, it was also a natural reference to lily flowers.

Meghan has also previously revealed that her mother, Doria Ragland, gave her the nickname ‘Flower’ when she was a child. Listing her nicknames on her now-deleted blog The Tig, Meghan wrote “Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)”.

With the Middleton and Sussex families now leading fairly private lives, there is no public knowledge as to whether or not their children are friendly with each other. However, it is always lovely to see name traditions continuing within the family.

Featured Photo via instagram.com/themountbattenwindsors