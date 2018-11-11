Pippa Middleton’s baby’s name is revealed – and it’s beautiful

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have reportedly given a name to their baby son.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister and her husband have chosen three names that are traditional, elegant and that touchingly pay tribute to three members of their family.

The have chosen Arthur Michael William Matthews.

How cute is that?!

The 35-year-old's choice of moniker is a nod to her brother-in-law Prince William as well as two other family members.

Middle name Michael is believed to be after Pippa's father, in addition to James' younger brother Michael who died aged 23 while climbing Mount Everest in 1999.

The second middle name is likely to have been inspired by Prince William.

Baby Arthur was born on October 16 at the Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, weighing in at 8lb and 9oz.

We're big fans of the name – what do you think?