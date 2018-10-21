Pippa Middleton steps out with with baby son for the first time

New parents Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were beaming with joy as they enjoyed their first outing with their new bundle of joy.

The couple welcomed their first child on Monday, a baby boy weighing 8lb and 9oz.

The proud parents were pictured strolling around west London pushing their son in his pram alongside their two dogs.

Pippa looked gorgeous in a polka dot Kate Spade dress while her husband was wrapped up in a checked shirt and chinos.

While the baby is yet to be named, they family have been settling into their family home after they left the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the couple said, ''James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Their baby was born the same day that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are expecting their first child.

Pippa's baby will no doubt have plenty of others to play with as her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

Enjoy every second of parenthood, Pippa and James.