Picture This are hitting the 3Arena next March for five nights

Best-selling band Picture This has just announced that they will be playing five shows at Dublin's 3Arena in March 2019.

The lads, Ryan Hennessey, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff, and Cliff Deane, will be taking to the stage from the 27th to the 31st of March and we are SO there.

The band is the most streamed Irish act of 2017, the biggest selling Irish Artist Album of 2017 and currently the biggest selling Irish Artist of 2018.

PICTURE THIS – 5 Night Run

3Arena :: 27/28/29/30/31st March 2019 On sale Wed 24th 9:00am@BandPictureThis @3arenadublin pic.twitter.com/HG3q1X0ZAm — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) October 17, 2018

Tickets are starting at €49.90 and will be on sale from Wednesday 24th October at 9am.

Formed two years ago, the band has also announced a new single entitled One Drink.

The song marks the arrival of the bands awaited second full-length album, MDRN LV, which will be released in stores and at all digital retailers on February 15th, 2019.

Their 3Arena shows are part of the MDRN LV European tour which includes shows in London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Picture This announce 5 nights at 3Arena, March 2019! How big is this?! #PictureThis #3Arena pic.twitter.com/e9ozLVUnbW — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) October 17, 2018

It also follows two sold-out US shows later this year in The Bowery Ballroom, New York on November 28th and The Moroccan Lounge, LA on December 3rd.

Visit www.ticketmaster.ie for tickets – and snap them up quickly because they will be gone fast.

A pre-sale is also available from 4pm through https://PictureThis. lnk.to/OfficialStore.