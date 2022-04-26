Pics: Netflix share a first look at star-studded film ‘The Gray Man’

Netflix has just dropped the first look images of their highly anticipated action-thriller, The Gray Man, which is due to land on the streaming service this coming July 22.

The impressive cast list is not only studded with stars, but also includes quite a few Hollywood studs! Starring La La Land’s Ryan Gosling, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Captain America’s Chris Evans, The Gray Man features quite a few big names.

Other cast members include Ana de Armas (Deep Water, No Time To Die), Jessica Henwick (Love & Monsters, The Matrix Resurrections), Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo, Goliath), Alfre Woodard (Desperate Housewives, Luke Cage) and Julia Butters (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

What will the film entail, though? Well, The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency sanctioned merchant of death.

But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

This exciting film is based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney and the screenplay is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

In safe hands, it has been directed by the legendary directing duo, brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo who famously directed many movies in the Marvel universe, as well as having worked on hit shows such as Arrested Development and Community.

The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

The Gray Man will be released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK on July 15, 2022, before being added to Netflix days later on July 22.