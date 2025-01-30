Pics: Netflix confirms release date for Squid Game Season 3

Calling all Squid Game fans!

After being left on the edge of our seats at the end of the second instalment of the hit show, Netflix has finally confirmed the release date of the third season.

As well as sharing the exciting news of when these new episodes will drop, the streaming platform has unveiled first look images from the final season.

Credit: Netflix

Mark your calendars for June 27 as this is when the third and final season of Squid Game will be landing on Netflix.

The new images released by Netflix teases what fans can expect to see in this next instalment.

Gi-hun can be seen handcuffed to a bed while his fellow players are peering into a coffin.

Pink guard No-eul is also pictured looking glum and viewers also see the Front Man with his face uncovered.

Credit: Netflix

More details from Netflix about the new season reads, “Picking up where the second season left off, Season 3 explores the choices Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will make amidst overwhelming despair”.

“As the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move, the surviving players find their decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games. This season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action”.

The director, writer, and executive producer of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, previously shared an insight into Season 3 in a letter he shared on social media with fans.

Credit: Netflix

He explained, “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year [2025]”.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come”.

Watch Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix on June 27.