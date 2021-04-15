Pics: Mary Robinson’s lavish former home is on the market for €4.5M

The “exquisite” home of the former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, has just been put on the market for €4.5M. While this might be a bit outside of our price range, we can’t help but lust after this dreamy property.

43 Sandford Terrace, Ranelagh is the former home of Mary Robinson, where she lived with her family from 1982 until 1990. Elected President of Ireland, Robinson and her husband Nicholas then gladly moved into Áras an Uachtaráin, leaving no. 43 behind.

Since then the Georgian house was bought by two medics, who are now newly retired and wish to downsize.

According to the property listing, No. 43 is, “an exquisite Georgian house, dating from approximately 1829, correct in every classical detail, and positioned in the most delightful almost rustic setting, behind the bustling Sandford Road in the heart of Ranelagh.”

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom semi-detached home is quite a grand spectacle, featuring a magnificent south-west facing rear garden, original stables which have been used as bike storage in recent years along with other stunning, historical elements which have been maintained throughout.

Most recently, the owners have renovated the original drawing room into a family kitchen/dining area. “There are a further two gracious reception rooms at this level along with a butler's pantry and guest w.c.” the listing describes.

The master suite boasts absolutely fabulous views overlooking both the front and back gardens, with a large ensuite featuring a claw-foot freestanding tub in the middle of the room.

The ground level of the property has been transformed into a self contained granny flat, for multi-generational living options. However, this can be easily adapted to suit any working from home needs.

If you’ve got a green thumb then you’ll be excited to hear that the glorious back garden is split into two sections, “bordered by cut stone walls providing an oasis of privacy and peace. There is a large patio area leading onto a manicured rolling lawn bordered by lovingly planted shrubs and trees providing an array of colour for year-round interest.”

That’s not all though — there’s even a vegetable garden with three raised beds which can provide the opportunity for some home-grown produce.

We reckon a dreamy home of this magnitude won’t be sticking around for long, so if you’ve got a few bob lying around you might want to move quickly on this one!