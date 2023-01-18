PICS: Kate Middleton stuns in orange dress during royal visit

Kate Middleton has taken part in a very important visit!

Earlier today, the Princess of Wales visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton. It is just one of many visits that the Princess has undertaken in the past few years, as she continues her work to improve early childhood development.

The 41-year-old looked absolutely elegant today, as she paired an orange turtleneck maxi dress with a black belt cinched around her waist. Topping off the January-appropriate outfit, the Princess paired her dress with a camel trench coat and brown boots.

The mother-of-three seemed to thoroughly enjoy her visit to the nursery, as she quickly got down to work with the children.

She began to make DIY paper masks with them, and once she had completed her own, the Princess could even be seen teasing and beaming at some of the nursery tots as she held her cat-shaped mask up to her face.

Taking to Instagram after her visit, the social media team for the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed how delighted Kate was to have visited Foxcubs Nursery, by posting a heartwarming video montage of her time there today.

As well as making her paper mask, the video showcased the Princess getting involved with playing with the sandpit, as well as listening intently to the children's remarks.

“Learning through play at Foxcubs Nursery!”, their caption exclaimed.

The video’s caption then went on to outline the importance of education in the first few years of a child’s life. “Outstanding early years settings like this play a huge role in positively shaping a child’s development,” the team penned. “The collaboration between staff and parents is just one of the ways children here are supported in their first five years.”

The Princess of Wales has been an advocate for early childhood development for most of her working royal life. In June 2021, she founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to boost awareness about the importance of early years, and how impactful they can be.