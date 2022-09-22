PICS: Joe and Rosie Wicks share gorgeous snaps of newborn Leni

Joe and Rosie Wicks are currently in newborn bliss!

The parents-of-three welcomed their baby daughter, Leni, earlier this month on September 8.

In celebration of Leni being two weeks old, Rosie has taken to Instagram to share some beautiful snapshots of the little one.

A few of the snaps showcase each member of the family gently kissing the top of Leni’s head, welcoming her into the world.

“Leni Blossom Wicks,” the 32-year-old mum wrote in her caption, alongside a pink flower emoji.

“2 weeks ago I gave birth at home to our perfect little girl,” Rosie penned sweetly. “We are all obsessed.”

“My friend @sarahkate_london captured these moments when she was just 5 days old,” Rosie concluded, referring to the joyful photos.

Friends of the couple, including author Giovanna Fletcher and Love Island star India Reynolds, have expressed their well-wishes for Joe and Rosie by commenting with love hearts and heart-eyes emojis.

Credit: Rosie Wicks Instagram

This is Rosie’s first post since giving birth to her third child. Joe – who is otherwise known as The Body Coach – announced Leni’s arrival on his Instagram account on September 8.

The proud dad posted a photo of himself cradling his new baby girl, with his four-year-old daughter Indie sitting beside him.

“Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool,” Joe noted in his caption.

“Thank you to Emily & Helen our wonderful midwives who where there every step of the way,” he praised. “Time to rest now. Lots of love the Wicks family,” he signed off.

As well as baby Leni and big sister India, Joe and Rosie are also proud parents to two-year-old son Marley.

We hope that the Wicks are settling in well to life as a family-of-five!