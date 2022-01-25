PICS: Dani Dyer throws extravagant bash for son’s first birthday

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer celebrated her son’s very first birthday this past weekend, and judging by the pics it was quite an occasion!

Featuring an extravagant balloon display, a prosecco wall for grown ups, customised cookies and cakes, Peppa Pig, a mini soft-play area, a bouncy castle and a three-tiered fairy-tale themed birthday cake — it’s clear to see that the 25-year-old mum went all out.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Dani shared a series of stunning photos, highlighting all the wonderful party details, which included goodie bags, a sweet cart and the most gorgeous photo op display, making sure to tag all of the amazing companies who worked so hard to pull the day together.

Marking the occasion this past Sunday, Dani shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby boy as he turned one on January 23. “And just like that my baby boy is 1,” the Essex native lovingly wrote.

Photo Credit: @danidyerxx

“Santi you made me a mummy and I’m so grateful, you have brought me so much happiness and watching you grow into a funny/ cheeky little boy every day has made me so proud.”

“I can’t wait to celebrate your special day, thank you for giving me one of the best years of my life…You are my absolute whole world and more and you showed me what unconditional love is.”

Photo Credit: @danidyerxx

Dani welcomed the birth of her first child, Santiago, on January 23, 2021 with her then boyfriend Sammy Kimence by her side. In July last year, Sammy was given a prison sentence of three years for scamming two elderly pensioners out of nearly £34k.

Shortly afterwards, Dani and Sammy reportedly split, with the former Islander deleting all photos of her son’s father from her social media page.