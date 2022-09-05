PICS: Adele poses with Emmys trophy as she celebrates at home

Adele is now one win away from an EGOT!

During the Creative Arts Emmy awards last night, the Easy On Me singer won the Outstanding Variety Special award for her TV special, Adele: One Night Only. The concert subsequently won in four other categories.

This Emmys win means that Adele is now just one award away from withholding the prestigious EGOT title – she retains one Emmy, fifteen Grammys across three albums, and one Oscar for her title song, Skyfall, as part of the James Bond series.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, Adele posted some rare selfies, posing with the newest addition to her trophy collection.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch!” the award-winning singer posted in her caption.

“Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!!” Adele wrote, thanking the producer of the CBS TV special.

“Trust me to officially have an EGO”, Adele joked with a cry-laughing emoji.

“Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved.”

Lastly, Adele thanked the Los Angeles venue, Griffith Observatory, for hosting her special concert. “@griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x”.

Adele: One Night Only aired on screens in the United States on November 14, 2021, as part of celebrations for Adele’s latest album, 30. As well as a concert, the TV special also contained a candid and intimate interview with legendary host, Oprah Winfrey.

The event drew in 10.33 million American viewers, and was the most-watched television special since the 93rd Academy Awards in April of that same year.

Congratulations to Adele on her remarkable win!