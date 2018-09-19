Pick your princess: The new Disney makeup collection is magical

OMG…Disney has released a new makeup line. and we are in love.

Say hello to sparkly eyeshadow palettes and glossy lip shades that will transform you into a beautiful princess on even the drabbest of days.

The Disney Designer Collection is a collaboration of the magical brand and cosmetic company ColourPop, making it not only marvellous but affordable as well.

The It’s a Princess Thing Palette includes 15 colourful shades of eyeshadows, named for some of our most beloved Disney characters like Chip, Grumpy, Abu and the Fairy Godmother.

Photo Credit: ColourPop

It also features signatures from sassy, strong Disney princesses like Jasmine and Ariel.

If you live for sparkles, pick out some of your favourite Supershock Shadows, available in six pixie-dust hues:

Heigh-Ho (ivory pearl), Under the Sea (seafoam green), Almost There (silvery bronze), Be Our Guest (berry pink), A Whole New World (icy lavender), and So This is Love (frosted pink).

Photo Credit: ColourPop

The Disney line also includes six different lipsticks – each tint chosen to represent the style and personality of a popular princess.

Ariel and Cinderella’s tubes are more subtle showing colours of peachy beige and true blue pink, making them a perfect fit for every day use.

Jasmine and Snow White’s, however, pop with vibrant shades of hot pink and candy apple red for those with more bold and daring personalities.

Photo Credit: ColourPop

For sophisticated nights out, Belle and Tiana crème lux lipsticks are our top choices. You can opt for enchanted rosy berry or deep oxblood red to bring out your more allusive and sexy side.

More of a gloss gal? There are also three sheen lip glosses available – perfect for pairing with those gorgeous eyeshadows.

Photo Credit: ColourPop

If you’re anything like us, you will want to buy it all, so make sure to check out their all-inclusive makeup kit and set options.

The royal collection will be available for purchase on ColourPop.com and ShopDisney.com starting September 28.