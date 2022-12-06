PIC: Pregnant Blake Lively teases Ryan Reynolds in festive snap

Ryan Reynolds has been hilariously teasing Blake Lively!

Last night, the Deadpool actor took to Instagram to share a wholesome snap of himself and Blake in their pyjamas, meeting Santa and Mrs Claus.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” the 46-year-old wrote in his caption.

“She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria,” Ryan added jokingly.

However, Blake wasn’t so happy with the photo! The former Gossip Girl star – who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child – took to her husband’s comments section to express a complaint.

“My. Shoes”, Blake teasingly wrote alongside an eye-roll emoji, referencing the fact that Ryan had unintentionally cropped his wife’s glittery hi-top sneakers out of the photo.

In response, Ryan promptly took to his Instagram stories to hilariously correct his mistake.

“I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted,” the dad-of-three admitted.

“It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed,” Ryan added jokingly.

In the reposting of the photo, Ryan also comically covered his face with a face-palm emoji. We’re convinced that these two need a comedy show together!

Credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

In September of this year, Blake decided to share the news that she is currently expecting her fourth child with Ryan. The actress debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

During an appearance on the Today show last month, Ryan revealed that the couple won’t be finding out the gender of their newest arrival until it is born. However, he did hint that he would love to have a baby girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," he shared. He and Blake are already parents to three daughters – seven-year-old James, six-year-old Inez and three-year-old Betty.